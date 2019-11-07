Letters

Let's treat teen moms with love and afford them a chance to rebuild their lives

By reader's letter - 07 November 2019 - 11:31
As communities, we need to take the example of Mama Creseldah Ndlovu, and give hope to young moms and assure them they can still turn around their lives, the writer says.
As communities, we need to take the example of Mama Creseldah Ndlovu, and give hope to young moms and assure them they can still turn around their lives, the writer says.
Image: 123RF/ Suhendri Utet

After watching the interview of Mama Creseldah Ndlovu on Nhlalala Ya Rixaka on Tuesday evening on SABC 2, about her voluntary work assisting teen mothers in Bushbuckridge, so many things came to my mind.

I have observed that society has generally never been that supportive of teenagers who fall pregnant. These girls are treated as outcasts who brought shame to their families.

When a girl falls pregnant, the most common question is: "Why didn't you take prevention injection or tablets?"

The communities chastise the girls for having rushed to do "old people stuff", which got them pregnant.

How we can tackle teen pregnancy catastrophe

Close on 300,000 young school girls are impregnated in South Africa every year. A social catastrophe of epic proportions.
Opinion
2 months ago

Yes, it is embarrassing and unfortunate to have a teenage girl falling pregnant when she is expected to focus on her studies. However, instead of cursing the darkness, why don't we light a candle of hope?

I have seen many girls being written off by society due to uncalculated decisions they made when they were very young, too excited and care-free.

As communities, we need to give hope to these young moms and assure them they can still turn around their lives.

This way, we would ensure an end to the vicious cycle of them falling pregnant time and again due to the neglect they endure in our hands. If former offenders can be reintegrated into society, can't the same be done to girls who became young mothers?

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti

Pregnant teens battle to remain in schooling system - Motshekga

Teenage pregnancy is one of the challenges faced by the department of basic education
News
3 months ago

New sex education syllabus will help learners in long run

Whether we like it or not, children need to be educated about sex.
Opinion
5 months ago

Doctors become educators

Doctor's Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane are embarking on a comminity campaign to address issues such as mob justice and teenage pregnancy.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
X