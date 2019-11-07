Let's treat teen moms with love and afford them a chance to rebuild their lives

After watching the interview of Mama Creseldah Ndlovu on Nhlalala Ya Rixaka on Tuesday evening on SABC 2, about her voluntary work assisting teen mothers in Bushbuckridge, so many things came to my mind.

I have observed that society has generally never been that supportive of teenagers who fall pregnant. These girls are treated as outcasts who brought shame to their families.

When a girl falls pregnant, the most common question is: "Why didn't you take prevention injection or tablets?"

The communities chastise the girls for having rushed to do "old people stuff", which got them pregnant.