Let's treat teen moms with love and afford them a chance to rebuild their lives
After watching the interview of Mama Creseldah Ndlovu on Nhlalala Ya Rixaka on Tuesday evening on SABC 2, about her voluntary work assisting teen mothers in Bushbuckridge, so many things came to my mind.
I have observed that society has generally never been that supportive of teenagers who fall pregnant. These girls are treated as outcasts who brought shame to their families.
When a girl falls pregnant, the most common question is: "Why didn't you take prevention injection or tablets?"
The communities chastise the girls for having rushed to do "old people stuff", which got them pregnant.
Yes, it is embarrassing and unfortunate to have a teenage girl falling pregnant when she is expected to focus on her studies. However, instead of cursing the darkness, why don't we light a candle of hope?
I have seen many girls being written off by society due to uncalculated decisions they made when they were very young, too excited and care-free.
As communities, we need to give hope to these young moms and assure them they can still turn around their lives.
This way, we would ensure an end to the vicious cycle of them falling pregnant time and again due to the neglect they endure in our hands. If former offenders can be reintegrated into society, can't the same be done to girls who became young mothers?
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti
