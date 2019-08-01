Pregnant teens battle to remain in schooling system - Motshekga

Teenage pregnancy is one of the challenges faced by the department of basic education.

Speaking at the launch of the Let’s Talk campaign attended by education ministers from different African countries, minister Angie Motshekga said teens who become pregnant are at a greater risk of health complications and face a host of challenges to remaining in school and achieving educational milestones.

Meanwhile, Kabelo Matong, 12, is one of the pupils between the ages of 14 and 18 who have been invited to attend a maths camp in Japan.

This is after he came tops in the Abacus maths competition. Abacusis a unique maths toolkit that's carefully crafted to help inspire a genuine love of maths and help every child master mathematical concepts.