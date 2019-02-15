'Blessers must fall': Limpopo pupils focus on teen pregnancy‚ not Valentine's Day

A different kind of lesson was taught to learners from several high schools in the Malamulele area in Limpopo on Valentine's Day.

Instead of donning red and white‚ and exchanging cards and gifts‚ the learners heeded the call of the provincial health department and attended a talk by health MEC Phophi Ramathuba‚ where they pledged to combat teenage pregnancy.

Learners first embarked on a walk to raise awareness about this plight.

Some carried posters to make their point.