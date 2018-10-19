Teen impregnates three fellow schoolmates

Police have been deployed to a Limpopo school where at least 31 pupils have fallen pregnant, three of them by the same boy.

The officers, according to Mukhwantheli Secondary School principal Mashudu Maboho, had been summoned to conduct random searches for illegal substances.

The school in Dididi village outside Thohoyandou made headlines this week after the provincial department of health revealed the shocking number of pupils who had fallen pregnant.

The school faces many problems including a high number of pregnancies and pupils involved in illegal activities.