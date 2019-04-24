Diepsloot school's growth echoes township

Over the years, Diepsloot has been characterised by violence, poverty, xenophobic attacks and overcrowding.

But not all has been doom and gloom in the township.

One of its shining beacons has been Muzomuhle Primary School which was opened in 1996, a year after residents settled in the area.

With nothing but three shipping containers, five residents decided to look forward to the future by shaping the minds of children in the area.

Thizwilondi Reaneth Ravela, 56, is a teacher who has worked at Muzomuhle, the first school in the area, since its establishment.

Ravela spoke with pride as she overlooked a school that grew from a roll of 140 pupils to 2,000 currently.

Ravela has played an integral role in her community and has assumed the role of being a mother to the pupils she has taught in a career that spans 24 years.