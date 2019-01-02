KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo believes more open dialogue about the dangers of unprotected sex and teenage pregnancy could reduce by up to half the number of mothers who die while giving birth‚ or shortly afterwards.

“Significantly‚ teenage pregnancy accounts for about 8% – 10% of all deliveries in the country‚ which is about a million deliveries per year.

But close to 45% of maternal deaths in the country come from this small 10% (of teenaged mothers)‚ because these young people generally delay coming to our clinics‚" said Dhlomo.

"They hide the pregnancy. And by the time they come to deliver‚ there are certain complications that cannot be reversed.

"Therefore‚ if we were to reduce or eradicate teenage pregnancy‚ we would significantly improve the maternal health outcomes of the province.”

The MEC was speaking at GJ Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh on New Year's Day‚ where he also announced that by 8am‚ KwaZulu-Natal had had 36 babies (17 boys and 19 girls) born on New Year’s Day.

Thirty-year-old Bongiwe Mlotshwa’s daughter was the first New Year’s Day baby in the province‚ arriving exactly on the stroke of midnight‚ at Eshowe Hospital.