How we can tackle teen pregnancy catastrophe

Close on 300,000 young school girls are impregnated in South Africa every year. A social catastrophe of epic proportions.

Teenage motherhood correlates with low educational achievement, poor employment, low income, poor health and social disadvantage.

A common misconception in our society is that girls fall pregnant to make quick cash, in the form of government child support grants.

A sad reality is that some pregnant scholars are even getting infected with HIV and Aids while they are pregnant.

Society in general must accept teenagers as sexual beings and should contribute to the prevention of teenage pregnancy by providing females with information and decision-making skills, whether they are sexually active or not.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni