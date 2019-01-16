Kids between 10 and 14 made babies

A Gauteng social worker’s worst fears were realised when a 13-year-old girl she was assisting ended up pregnant.

According to latest statistics from the health department in Gauteng, 351 girls between 10 and 14 years delivered babies at hospitals across the province last year.

Tshwane was the hardest hit with 216 babies delivered between April and November.

Statistics also show that 12,866 teenagers between 15 and 19 years gave birth during the same period.

Yesterday Shirley van Rooyen, a social worker at the Christian Social Council in Ebony Park, shared details of one of the cases she was handling. Van Rooyen said her organisation had been assisting a 13-year-old orphan with behavioural problems.

She said the girl, who is now five-months pregnant, had been living with her maternal family at the time.

“But she did not like living with them and complained that they had mistreated her mother when she was still alive,” Van Rooyen said.

She said they discovered that the girl was pregnant when they took her for drug tests and medical check-ups because she was bunking school. “The drug tests revealed that she was smoking dagga. I also took her for a medical check-up and we found out that she was pregnant. She claimed that she was impregnated by a fellow school pupil.”