Benni would be a perfect Bafana fit

We are living on a global stage and there's absolutely nothing wrong about enlisting the services of an international coach for Bafana Bafana.

However, at this stage there is much restructuring and reconstruction work to be tackled with compassion, understanding and patriotism; and therefore a local coach would be ideal.

If wishes were horses I would give Benni McCarthy a chance to coach the team. McCarthy would bring energy, excitement and vibe.

Moreover, he's seen it all and worn the jersey on the continental stage, has played and won the European Champions League and has twice played in the World Cup.

Learners, like aspiring players, have confidence in someone who has been there and are likely to follow his instructions with passion.

McCarthy is very ambitious; he has an insatiable appetite to win things. The plus factor is that the 12th player - the nation - is also on his side.

On the other hand, Gavin Hunt is undoubtedly a great coach but he has been overlooked for a very long time. He really deserves the position.

Unfortunately he has run out of a little bit of steam and verve - it's long overdue and he's a bit deflated. So, he won't optimally bring positive energy which may adversely impact on players.

Pitso Mosimane has matured over time but sometimes he can be big-headed with egocentricity. He's best suited for parochial interest, let him flourish at Chloorkop and fly our flag in the continental arena.

To match McCarthy's energy and verve, Lucas Radebe would be perfect to ascend the Safa presidency and for Danny Jordaan to voluntarily step aside for SA football's sake. Then we can talk of a new dawn in the beautiful game.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale