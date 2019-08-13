Bafana coach a tough call to make

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teboho Moloi has thrown in his penny's worth on who should be Bafana Bafana's next coach. Quite frankly, I'm confused as to what type of coach would be suitable for our national team.

We've had top coaches like Carlos Alberto Parreira. He couldn't whip our boys into line. We've had coaches who should never have been appointed.

Among former coaches, Gordon Igesund is an affable guy. He didn't succeed. Shakes Mashaba fits the bill of a coach our players would view as a father figure. But, he didn't get along with Safa bigwigs due to his outspokeness. Stuart Baxter is also affable.

Now that that coaching seat is available, names have been thrown around. Some people have suggested former players. In the PSL, Steve Komphela, Benni McCarthy, Clinton Larsen and Pitso Mosimane fit that bill.

Pitso has been there already. Moloi's choice, Roger De Sa, I find very cold at times. I have witnessed instances where his player scores a crucial goal and he just sits there stone faced. Such a coach can demoralise players. Safa needs to be wise with the next coach and put emotions aside.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville