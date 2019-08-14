Foreign coaches just come short for Bafana Bafana

Almost every local coach's name has been thrown in the hat to succeed Stuart Baxter as the national team coach.

There are a number of reasons why people probably feel a local is best suited for the job. One of those reasons could be Bafana Bafana's poor history with foreign coaches. The nation has had enough!

Personally, I've said it over and again that local coaches should always be in charge of the national teams, not just Bafana.

My view is that we've always got the wrong foreign coaches, because anyone from overseas is seen as better than the locals, without a proper assessment.

In 2009, we believed Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira when he recommended his compatriot Joel Santana to take over from him. Parreira later returned for the 2010 Fifa World Cup after Santana was sacked.