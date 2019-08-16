Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy ‘not looking for excuses’

It is the first football game at the rugby venue since Ajax Cape Town beat Orlando Pirates 3-0 in 2011.

“It can be disruptive but I don’t want to turn this into a negative for my side. We are footballers‚ we must be able to adapt to all kinds of things‚” McCarthy said.

“You going to get so many things thrown at you and if you are not adaptable‚ then you are always going to be looking for excuses. I don’t go around living a life full of excuses and I don’t want to install that in my players.

“We take it as it is. We’ve also had difficulties without training facilities. The pitch has been waterlogged‚ but we’ve made adjustments.

“We are professionals and we try to be as professional as we can. It doesn’t matter where we train or where we play‚ we just try to make the most of the situation.”

City begin the defence of their MTN8 crown with a fully fit squad. “We are chomping at the bit‚” added the coach.