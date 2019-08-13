Soccer

Football returns to Newlands as MTN8 venues and fixtures finally released

By Marc Strydom - 13 August 2019 - 12:52
Christopher David of Cape Town City chats to referee during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 10 August 2019.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Football returns to Newlands in Cape Town when Cape Town City host Polokwane City at the rugby stadium in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday.

The continued unavailability of City’s home ground at Cape Town Stadium due to pitch issues sees the opening round matchup played at Newlands.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have finally released the venues and fixtures for this weekend’s MTN8 games.

The earliest match-up this Saturday in the cup competition for the previous season’s top eight teams sees Benni McCarthy’s defending champions City‚ the fourth-placed finishers in the Absa Premiership in 2018-19‚ host Polokwane‚ who placed fifth‚ at 3pm.

At 6pm last season’s league runners-up Orlando Pirates meet Highlands Park‚ who finished seventh‚ at Orlando Stadium.

At 8.15pm on Saturday night 2018-19 league champions Mamelodi Sundowns meet eighth-placed finishers Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Mamelodi Sundowns players during the training session at Chloorkop ahead of their MTN8 clash against Bloemfontein Celtic in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Sunday’s lone quarterfinal pits third-placed PSL finishers Bidvest Wits against sixth-placed SuperSport United – also last campaign’s MTN8 final losing finalists – at Bidvest Stadium at 3pm.

MTN8 quarterfinals -

Saturday:

Cape Town City v Polokwane City (Newlands Stadium‚ 3pm)

Orlando Pirates v Highlands Park (Orlando Stadium‚ 6pm)

Mamelodi Sundowns v Bloemfontein Celtic‚ (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 8.15pm) Sunday:

Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United (Bidvest Stadium‚ 3pm)

