Diaspora man bullying us
This Vusumuzi Sibanda of the Diaspora whatever is taking South Africans for fools and wants to bully us in our own country. He pops out everywhere preaching a gospel that foreigners must be treated as untouchables due to their "refugees" status.
He is definitely getting under our skins and is pushing his luck too far. Many foreigners have brought crime to serious levels because some of them were exposed to brutal conditions as child soldiers. - Pio Mashaba
We're being taxed to fund NHI
In SA we are taxed exorbitantly, pensioners alike. Government is now going to tax us to finance the national health insurance. This government dismally failed to manage public hospitals, what's going to change now? - Chopo
Safa should ask Rhoo to coach
Why SA Football Association is not asking Lucas Radebe to be a coach. Pitso Mosimane and Shakes are arrogant, Steve Komphela is too weak. We also have Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy. - Lindiwe
Why redeploy crime suspect
Why should the ANC always redeploy members implicated in acts of crime to other posts in government instead of firing them? How are such corrupt people going to serve the nation? - HPZ, Reitz