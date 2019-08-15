Diaspora man bullying us

This Vusumuzi Sibanda of the Diaspora whatever is taking South Africans for fools and wants to bully us in our own country. He pops out everywhere preaching a gospel that foreigners must be treated as untouchables due to their "refugees" status.

He is definitely getting under our skins and is pushing his luck too far. Many foreigners have brought crime to serious levels because some of them were exposed to brutal conditions as child soldiers. - Pio Mashaba

We're being taxed to fund NHI

In SA we are taxed exorbitantly, pensioners alike. Government is now going to tax us to finance the national health insurance. This government dismally failed to manage public hospitals, what's going to change now? - Chopo

Safa should ask Rhoo to coach

Why SA Football Association is not asking Lucas Radebe to be a coach. Pitso Mosimane and Shakes are arrogant, Steve Komphela is too weak. We also have Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy. - Lindiwe

Why redeploy crime suspect

Why should the ANC always redeploy members implicated in acts of crime to other posts in government instead of firing them? How are such corrupt people going to serve the nation? - HPZ, Reitz