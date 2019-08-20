ANC Youth League, EFF must go back to basics

The ANC Youth League and EFF must go back to basic documents to learn to be the torch bearers that will liberate generations to come.

In Africa, we need to promote Pan Africanism, black consciousness, African identity, self-reliance, and Socialist United States of Africa.

They need to demand the restoration of land and economic wealth.

ANCYL and EFF must stick to the principles of the youth league of 1943-1949. The programme of action of 1949 contains a breakaway from the passive gentlemen struggle of the ANC into a radical re-imagination of the struggle for liberation in Azania. The Freedom Charter is a sell-out document: no political formation based on this ideology shall prosper. The youth league needs to redefine the ANC struggle and future based on African nationalism, decolonisation and ubuntu.

Nyameko Sinandile,Khayelitsha