Benni McCarthy expects tough MTN8 test in tale of two Cities

Benni McCarthy expects his Cape Town City to face a tough test in the first hurdle of defending their MTN8 title in Saturday’s quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Newlands Rugby Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Polokwane play a fourth game already this season under new coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who looks to take off where Jozef Vukusic left off last season.

Wins over Black Leopards and AmaZulu in their opening two games suggested the Limpopo side would again be up among the season’s top contenders after finishing the last campaign in a club record-equalling sixth place.

But they suffered a league setback on Wednesday at home against Bidvest Wits, losing 1-0, and now play again just three days later against McCarthy’s City.