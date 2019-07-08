As idiotic Trump steals liberties, America celebrates its demise

From our long excursion to explore the dynamics of China's imperial dilemmas, we now use the wings of the imagination to fly back home, via the US.

Our stop-over in the US forces us to ponder the strange phenomenon that the black people of SA encountered a few years before the people of America: humankind's idiotic capacity for self-destruction.

As we have suggested before, the world is currently witnessing the end of America's subtle global empire.

What had legitimised the US as a global leader are the liberal values exuded by its people domestically and propagated by the country's leaders globally.

The liberal values were combined with a triumphalist display of democracy as the best way to govern people - the idea that the individual is an absolute sovereign.

So powerful has the idea of individual sovereignty been that people living in tyrannies wished they were American.

Those in societies practising arranged marriages envied the American idea of falling in love and kissing the lips of a partner you yourself have chosen, not an ugly husband selected by your parents.

Journalists practising their craft in draconian jurisdictions envied their American counterparts who quizzed a president and went on to have coffee at a street-side café without the risk of being jailed.

Even fashion came into the American liberal story. Jeans became the archetypal symbol of Western self-expression. Women in traditional societies elsewhere could not wait to throw away their culturally imposed, ankle-long skirts and feel the liberation of simple jeans.