It is refreshing to note that Prince Mashele has finally matured in world politics

Reading Prince Mashele's article of June 24, 2019, titled "New World Order looms amid US trade war with China, but SA seems clueless", demonstrates that Mashele is learning something.

This article is different from the one he wrote in the Sowetan of September 12, 2016, under the headline, "Disorder now the SA theme" in which he extolled the virtues of Henry Kissinger, a proponent of the "new world order" which Mashele now decries.

Responding to his 2016 article, I wrote, inter alia, that "This new world order is a dictatorial one-world government which if Mashele could know about, he would not publicise Kissinger's ideas the way he did.

Mashele does not understand that when the likes of Kissinger suggest that the world is disorderly, they are subtly enjoining the US and other western powers through Nato and the UN to be the world's policeman and take unilateral action as they have done in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya.