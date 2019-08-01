ANC needs youth league to secure future of the party

The decision by the ANC national executive committee to disband its youth league is a really worrying factor for the future growth of the party.

For the second time, its leadership has been disbanded and a task team established to steer the league to an elective conference.

Just what has gone wrong with the league that was once know for its thoughtful and engaging leadership and its general membership?

The reality is that the league has allowed itself to be used to fight mother body politics and neglect the issues that affect its constituency, the youth.

People are now more interested in using the league to cosy up to the mother body leadership.

In simpler terms, they are in it for themselves.

The ANC needs a strong and vibrant youth league for its survival. A dormant and ineffective league is certainly a recipe for disaster

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa