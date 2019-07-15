Zuma the personification of political evil for allowing the Guptas to usurp power

Today, is a big day in the short history of our democracy. It is the day when, finally, Jacob Zuma stands publicly to be interrogated by a commission of inquiry for his central role in state capture.

Not long ago, Zuma used to stand in parliament and laugh at us when we demanded to know why he allowed his Indian friends to defile our state by landing a civilian aeroplane, full of wedding guests, at our air force base.

Not long ago, Zuma used to ridicule us when we demanded to know why he allowed those thieves from India to usurp constitutional powers to appoint ministers.

Not long ago, Zuma and his children used to treat our country like a private fiefdom with which they could do as they wished.

That today we finally watch Zuma being asked questions about the mess he subjected our nation to is important in two ways.

The first lesson for young people who crave political power is that, in a democracy, power does not last very long. You may fancy yourself powerful today, but you will answer questions very soon.

The second lesson is for future generations to realise the folly of electing a clown into office. You may ululate while your bumbling idiot is still president, but you will soon be embarrassed when the clown is out of power.

Zuma has committed unforgivable sins against all South Africans, and specifically against all black people in the world.

It is Zuma and his friends who looted state resources to the extent that today our country teeters on the brink of darkness. No one knows for sure if we will have electricity tomorrow.