Ramaphosa is blocking progress through his dour appointments

Surrounded by academics in a seminar at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa detonated a lie he told before the elections - that he was going to create jobs.

Embarrassed by the transparent idiocy of mendacious conduct while standing on an academic platform, Ramaphosa truthfully told the nation that more and more people in SA "will lose jobs".

Ramaphosa says people will lose jobs because of "technology, climate change and lack of skills". Even an innocent soul as unthinking as DD Mabuza knows it. He told parliament on Thursday that people are losing jobs at Standard Bank due to the impact of technology.

It is negatively encouraging that both Ramaphosa and Dodgy David (DD) in the presidency have heard something about the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It is, however, lamentable that Ramaphosa's actions betray a woeful understanding of what it will take to prepare South Africans for the technological headwinds of our immediate and distant future.

At the superficial level, Ramaphosa seems a tad right-headed. He knows that only a skills revolution can prepare SA for a technological tomorrow.

But, at the practical level, Ramaphosa's conduct reveals an incapacity to answer that timeless question - What is to be done? That a skills revolution is a big part of what must be done to prepare a country for the future is banally true. But how could the same president who appointed Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande as ministers of education hope to effect a skills revolution.

Even the blind can see that both Motshekga and Nzimande are expired dinosaurs who have not even the most basic conception of modern education. To hope that SA's skills revolution will come from such fossils reveals a great deal about the emptiness of Ramaphosa's own mind.