New world order looms amid US trade war with China, but SA seems clueless

We South Africans are so consumed by the mess of our politics that we rarely take time to make sense of what is going on around the world.

In nutshell, the world has gone through two historic periods: a period of crude empire, which lasted until the mid-20th century, and a very short period of subtle empire, which lasted until 2008.

During the centuries-long period of crude empire, rulers of kingdoms, principalities or states derived a sense of greatness from either invading, destroying or subjugating other societies.

Kingdoms or states that had a reputation for greatness were those that mastered the craftiest military strategy, typically under the leadership of a feared commander-tyrant.

Names such as Hannibal of Carthage, Julius Caesar of the Roman Empire, Alexander the Great of the Greek kingdom of Macedonia, or Shaka Zulu of the Zulu kingdom, are emblematic of the ancient world of the crude empire.

Modern imperialism up to the 20th century was also a form of imperial crudity, driven by a modernised Westphalian state. The instinct of imperial crudity was sustained by the crudity of ancient warfare.

The tyrants and military strategists of yore harboured the belief they could destroy the society next door without being destroyed in turn. It was always a bloody gamble.

In the era of the Westphalian state, the same urge to destroy or subjugate a neighbour, with the hope not to be destroyed, drove modern rulers into wars of crude imperialism. This is how the first and the second world wars came about.

The frightening scale of human destruction that took place, especially in the World War Two, facilitated by a more sophisticated modern weaponry and awakened humankind to the suicidal folly of the hope to destroy without being destroyed.