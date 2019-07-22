After trying to dupe SA at state capture inquiry, Zuma has proved he is the idiot

Jacob Zuma has finally appeared before the Zondo Commission. To be frank, the whole week was a waste of time. Zuma went to the commission with a two-pronged strategy: play victim and claim not to know or remember anything.

The victim part of his strategy was woven around a pseudo-intelligence conspiracy theory. As the ANC's former intelligence chief, Zuma calculated that most people would believe whatever he said about intelligence. The conspiracy theory is one of "three intelligence organisations" working for many years to bring innocent Zuma down.

Everyone and anyone who ever said or wrote anything negative about Zuma fits perfectly in the grand satanic plan to sabotage the man from Nkandla. If you are Redi Tlhabi, and you happen to be fascinated by Zuma's rape case, you become the ideal agent in the man's pseudo-intelligence conspiracy theory.

If you are Thuli Madonsela, and you happen to write a "State of Capture" or "Secure in Comfort" report, you become the right candidate of Zuma's dark forces.

If you are Jacque Pauw, and you happen to write a book, you become the perfect tool for those working to soil the good name of the innocent man from Nkandla.

The victim conspiracy theory also entangles Zuma's children. Not only have the dark forces been trying to bring Zuma down; they apparently have been working hard to destroy his children too.