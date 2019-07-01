Despite its best efforts, China is still far too mysterious to take over the world

Last week we used a broad-stroke brush to sweep vast historical trends into a simplified story of the rise and fall of empires, leading to today's threshold at which China stands ready to inherit the reins of global leadership from a reluctantly receding Western empire - the US.

Today we abandon the brush. Instead we take up a magnifying glass, to look more closely into the landmines that lie hidden on China's road to global empiredom. For if the road is not de-mined, China shall not rule the world.

In a nutshell, China faces two hurdles: soft and hard. The soft ones are cultural, and the hard ones are institutional.

What made it relatively easy for the US to rule the world is the historical fact that, by the time Uncle Sam took over the imperial reins, Great Britain had already succeeded in turning the language of a small-island people - English - into a legitimate global lingua franca. The idea that strangers must use English when they interface on the global stage gave the US great cultural power in its engagement with the world.

Thus, the rest of humanity's diverse languages were relegated to an exotic status compared to what appeared like a proper language of international business and political intercourse - English.

By means of language, the Western empire succeeded in appropriating, repackaging and projecting scientific and other forms of knowledge as quintessentially a Western affair. Today, even the proudest Indian, African, or Arab nationalist is proud to send their children to Harvard or Oxford University.

So, if it hopes to rule the world, China must find a clever way of making the diverse peoples of the world find it both useful and cool to speak Mandarin.

Unfortunately for China, the crude-empire time when a few explorer-Englishmen, like Cecil John Rhodes, were able to break into a new, non-European society and use a gun to force a whole native population to learn English is long gone.