Let's not let New Dawn be dimmed
It's commendable that the leadership of the ANC intervened to rein in members and those who peddle propaganda to injure the person of the public protector.
We cannot afford ambiguous utterances from politicians who try hard to keep control of their spoils. They need to be reminded that the constitution demands of them to uphold it at all times, irrespective of how they feel about a person at the helm of an office.
If anyone has serious issues with the way the public protector conducts her business then they must follow the law. It's plain and simple: exercise your right through the courts. To play to the gallery is mischievous.
It's depressing that this is not new.
Seemingly, the usual suspects learnt nothing from our saddest history of unethical leadership. Neither do they appreciate that the ANC has been given another chance to redeem itself from intransigent politicians.
The problem lies wholly with rogue elements who consider themselves more important than others. Although they're fingered in graft, they want their answerability to be viewed as political in a court of public opinion.
People must stop being party to mediocrity and the politics of cult personality. Often these politicians fall from grace and their defenders find space to plead ignorance.
It's a sad indictment on the character of individuals we put in leadership positions. It can't be business as usual. The new dawn is a beacon of hope for most people. We need to ensure that it doesn't get stunted.
Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus