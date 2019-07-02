Let's not let New Dawn be dimmed

It's commendable that the leadership of the ANC intervened to rein in members and those who peddle propaganda to injure the person of the public protector.

We cannot afford ambiguous utterances from politicians who try hard to keep control of their spoils. They need to be reminded that the constitution demands of them to uphold it at all times, irrespective of how they feel about a person at the helm of an office.

If anyone has serious issues with the way the public protector conducts her business then they must follow the law. It's plain and simple: exercise your right through the courts. To play to the gallery is mischievous.

It's depressing that this is not new.