Dose of creative expression to honour the youth of 1976

It's been 43 years since the 1976 student uprisings, which led to thousands of youth being incarcerated at the Old Fort Prison in Johannesburg, which is now Constitution Hill.

For the past seven years, Constitution Hill has paid tribute to the fallen through a celebration of creative expression at its annual Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival.

Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson says the festival not only showcases art, design, film, poetry and music, it also provides inspirational workshops and entrepreneurial support programmes for young creatives. All events are free, aside from the concert.

"This year we are celebrating 25 years of creative freedom. In this, the 25th anniversary of our democracy, we will demonstrate our commitment to building a stronger and fairer society by exploring issues relating to human rights, democracy and social justice.

"We believe in artistic activism - that the arts can change lives and communities by transmitting fundamental human values and inspiring us to embrace and celebrate our freedom," says Robertson.

"By challenging young creatives to explore notions of freedom, we will use the festival to highlight current issues prevalent in society that impact the lives of young people."