South Africa’s 'new dawn' should be built on evidence-based policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected on the promise of bringing a “new dawn” to the country.

There are clear signs that he is trying to make this happen. He’s reconfigured his cabinet. He’s also made several senior public sector appointments. These are designed to instil trust in key state institutions.

And, crucially, he has reintroduced a high-level policy coordination unit, the Policy Analysis and Researcher Services, within his office.

This is an encouraging move. It suggests that, despite a flurry of radical changes in the executive, a core strength of previous administrations will not be lost: South Africa’s evidence-based approach to policy development and implementation is set to continue.

Evidence-based policy making has been a feature in South Africa for over 20 years. This approach is valuable for several reasons.

First, it allows policy makers to understand which policies and programmes work in achieving their objectives. It also highlights which policies don’t and should be reviewed or stopped.