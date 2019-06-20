Why do people worship demigods who don't serve them?

It has been a long-standing wonder to me why every time before and after elections the country sees a flare up in protests, usually over the same issues.

Just in recent weeks, we have seen the issue of Amahlathi municipality (Stutterheim) in the Eastern Cape, which has declared bankruptcy.

An admission that it can no longer self-sustain and service its debtors. The situation is so dire that the municipality is currently unable to pay staff salaries.

What amazes me though is how voters went in droves to give the ruling ANC a new mandate to govern their municipalities as well as provinces. No province is more jarring to me than the Eastern Cape.

What is it about the mind of ordinary South Africans, particularly the blacks, that we forget about our living condition during elections?

What mutes our voice of reason to loathe and spit at corruption within the ruling party? Why do we turn a blind eye to alternatives each time we go to the polls?