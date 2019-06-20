Nkhensani, a horrifying hospital which people fear for its shambles

I am a resident of Giyani in Limpopo. Last week Saturday, June 15, my relative was admitted at Nkhensani Hospital. He was in a lot of pain.

After he was admitted we were told that there were no tablets. We had to go and buy the tablets at a chemist.

Our health system is in shambles. How can a hospital operate without medicine? Where is the money intended to buy medicine?

There is crisis in the health department. But the former health minister denied there is a crisis in this department. If there is no crisis in public health, then the authorities should explain to the nation why there is a shortage of medicines in hospitals.

Poor people are on the receiving end as they cannot afford to buy their own medicines. In my view, Nkhensani is no longer a hospital, but a clinic.

Operations are no longer done at the hospital as they are referred to Letaba and Mankweng hospitals. Letaba is about 100km from Giyani while Mankweng is 140km away.