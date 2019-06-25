Dream Sona speech shouldn't be taken out of Africa for comparison

"Internationalist thinkers", and there are many in our beloved country who, when juxtaposing seminal addresses or speeches delivered by our leaders do so by going beyond our continent.

I attribute this to the many centuries of subjugation we suffered before the dawn of our democracy in 1994.

It isn't uncommon for us to opine that when DA leader Mmusi Maimane speaks, he mirrors or fashions himself on former US president Barack Obama.

I was thus not surprised post the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Thursday that commentators and political parties concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech was a dream ala JF Kennedy's.

Some ventured further and said the president's address was nothing but a dream.

Centuries of oppression which, in my view, will take South Africans a long time and serious concerted effort to undo, have blurred us so blindly that we cease to think about the dream of Mwalimu, Julius Nyerere.

If we did, we would know today that presidents the world over, set the tone of the direction which they intend their countries to take through dreams.