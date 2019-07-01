Ace and Busi loose canons for ANC

It's very depressing for South Africans and those who voted for the ANC to have loose canons like Ace Magashule and Busisiwe Mkhwebane in such important positions.

They are obviously still living on planet Zuma.

I never thought the ANC would bring along such toxic characters to the "new dawn".

We are desperate for this country to move forward but we still have people in top positions who have a Zupta hangover.

Again, the government has to neglect its citizens and deal with these idiots. A pathetic state of affairs this is.

Lefty Zondi, Khutsong.