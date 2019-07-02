Supposed watchdog lets medical aid schemes go rogue with impunity

Medical schemes are simply rogue. The complaints and grievances expressed by various healthcare practitioners lays bare how the Council of Medical Scheme, which is a statutory body meant to regulate medical schemes, is in fact a toothless watchdog.

Over the years, medical schemes have been publicly accused of bullying, harassment and even extortion. But it doesn't end there, medical schemes have now also been accused by black private medical practitioners of racism.

Reports suggest that black medical practitioners are "struggling to get paid for services they provide to medical aid clients and believe the difficulty may be because of racism".

Imagine that the National Health Care Professionals Association was of the view that a commission of inquiry into the payment methods of medical aid schemes was necessary.