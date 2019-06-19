Thoko Didiza will empower youths on farms

Without diverting the attention from land redistribution, the department is also steadfast in improving the lives of farm dwellers and labour tenants through legislation such as the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA).

Through the Act the department will be able to arbitrate on behalf of distressed families that seek to access burial sites of their family members on farms which are privately owned.

As we celebrate youth month, I will be glad if the department can empower the youth residing on farms with their outreach programmes by informing them about ESTA.

This will enable them to fend for themselves and uphold the dignity of their families when facing evictions. Educating the youth on farms echoes former president Nelson Mandela's quotation that said "education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world".

Rankepile Khomo, Duduza