Is the Ramaphosa way what SA needs right now?

Whether one buys into the notion that SA has entered a New Dawn or not, one thing is for certain: The election of Cyril Ramaphosa has been a game changer.

As most would have observed from his delivery of the State of the Nation Address last night, as well as on many other occasions since he took office in February last year, Ramaphosa is a huge improvement from the political crisis that was his predecessor.

But is he the kind of leader capable of leading SA out of its current economic crisis; create jobs for the youth while ensuring that the country's wealth is shared among its people? All of these while trying to keep a fractious and deeply divided ANC intact?

Even as he charmed the nation with his Khawuleza message yesterday - promising his government will speed up the process of delivery and change - there would have been those who believed that it is only a matter of time before the ANC's internal factional battles force him out of office.

From their perspective, the odds are stacked against him. For starters, his two immediate predecessors in the ANC presidency - Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma - were unceremoniously removed from the Union Buildings before the end of their second terms in office.