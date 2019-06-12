National defence force is deteriorating since Lindiwe Sisulu left as minister

I am extremely proud to say that minister Lindiwe Sisulu is one of the few dedicated, strong and capable members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet and she will definitely succeed in her endeavours.

That, however, cannot be said of the department of defence, which after the departure of Sisulu, reached new levels of deterioration. I am bitterly disappointed that for another five years I have to leave with the sad reality that nothing, if ever, will change at the force.