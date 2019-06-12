National defence force is deteriorating since Lindiwe Sisulu left as minister
I am extremely proud to say that minister Lindiwe Sisulu is one of the few dedicated, strong and capable members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet and she will definitely succeed in her endeavours.
That, however, cannot be said of the department of defence, which after the departure of Sisulu, reached new levels of deterioration. I am bitterly disappointed that for another five years I have to leave with the sad reality that nothing, if ever, will change at the force.
Consider the following:
- Sisulu had a master plan to turn the defence force into a happier, effective and proud war machinery.
- She had the service commission to look after the service benefits of uniformed members and was established on her watch, but the commissioners have since turned it into a cheque book thanks to the current minister.
- The budget of the defence force has declined in such a way that essential equipment is not serviced, let alone usable, despite the recommendations of the Defence Review which proposed a budget of 2% of gross domestic product, thanks to the new minister.
It is clear that the current minister has no plan at all and has failed to follow on the magnificent plan of Sisulu. The "New Dawn" has unfortunately eluded defence force members and the morale is at its lowest.
Lucas Mogashoa, Palm Ridge