Male ego is going to be bruised as women find freedom

Kids love minced meat; you could serve it to them in different dishes all day long and they would still gobble it with the same enthusiasm.

Do you know what my favourite mince is? Minced male ego. I could watch it crumble every day. Like minced meat, it makes attempts to piece itself back together, but never quite succeeds. Once a male ego has been minced, that's it. You could try and manipulate it into many other forms, but it never quite returns back to its original glory.

The best part about this is that it is one of the most fragile things known to us, which means a lot of falling apart everywhere.

I adore the spectacle of it all. Even if no one ever made television again, if no more books were written I'd never run out of scenes to watch.

The male ego is largely made up of what men have been led to believe about who and what they should be. Diskepsel.

A woman I know was telling me about an on- and-off affair that she has had with a married man for close to ten years. In the time that she has known him romantically, she can link him to at least five or more women outside of her and the wife. She knows that a lot of it was a bit of self-sabotage, but her reasons for staying aren't why I'm telling you this little tale.