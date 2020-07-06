As Covid-19 wreaks havoc it's our duty to be responsible.

Two thousand nine hundred and fifty-two. That is the total number of Covid deaths in South Africa by last week Friday.

On Friday morning, I woke up to news that one of my closest friends lost her brother in a car crash, a message that crashed and flattened me the whole day.

This was a young man who grew up right in front of my eyes. The effect is that I have a friend who is broken, a family that is broken and a community that is hurting. But it is not just us, there is a whole world, our country included, with families that have been left broken by the presence of death. At the time that I write this, the worldwide coronavirus death rate sits at 530,000, a little over half a million.

And as I have said about death in a previous column, it is the truest form of truth. You might discuss it, but its presence and arrival will not be argued or negotiated with. We fear dying, but I think death is hardest on the ones left behind.

Our mourning and grief are never-ending, they merely mould into pockets of heaviness that drop out from time to time and demand to be carried. And after this pandemic has passed, those of us that are going to survive this are going to be left blanketed by a heavy, dark wave of grief. What is going to the collective emotional and mental health of the people who will survive this?