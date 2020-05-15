Pandemic provides chance to deal with homelessness

Municipalities across South Africa were, in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, forced to confront a long-ignored homeless population after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered everyone off the street.

Government scrambled to set up temporary shelters but despite efforts to enforce the lockdown, many homeless remained outdoors - rummaging through bins and begging at traffic intersections.

Many of the homeless left the shelters because of substance abuse and the subsequent cravings.

We have largely underestimated the extent of homelessness in the province; it was initially thought that there would be around 15,000 homeless people who would need to be catered for during the lockdown.

It is now estimated that there are around 50,000 homeless people in Gauteng - 15,000 in Johannesburg and around 10,000 in Tshwane.