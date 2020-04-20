ANC Midvaal councillor under investigation for soliciting money for data from the poor

The ANC in Sedibeng has committed to investigate allegations that its Midvaal councillor is asking money from community members in order to buy data to send requests for food parcels.

On Monday, the DA in Gauteng named an ANC councillor in Midvaal who is going door-to-door collecting details of the people and charging each household R3.

DA MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe accused the councillor of abusing government’s programme to help the poor for his own personal gain.

“It is alleged the councillor…claims that the R3 is for buying data to be used to submit the food parcels request via email to the Gauteng department of social development…It is a disgrace that the councillor is allegedly stealing from the poor who are in desperate need of food while councillors are provided with laptops, cellphones and allowances for data to assist the residents,” Nt’ sekhe said.

The ANC confirmed to SowetanLive that the allegations have reached the region.