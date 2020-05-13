War of words over Cape Town homeless camp headed for court

Social justice groups claiming to represent street people at Cape Town’s controversial Strandfontein homeless facility cancelled a press briefing on Wednesday after threats from city council lawyers.

The briefing, entitled "The City of Cape Town’s Strandfontein Camp: Lack of Disclosure, Levels of Failure", was to be chaired by Community Chest CEO Lorenzo Davids.

But council lawyers said it was a way for Davids and other organisations advocating for the rights of homeless people to pre-empt a court hearing on Thursday in which the city is seeking relief from “misinformation” it claims individuals in these organisations are spreading about conditions at the camp.

The invitation to the briefing said the groups had been called to respond to council claims that “all is well at the Strandfontein camp, where street-based people have been held since the beginning of the lockdown”.