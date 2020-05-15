Limpopo farmer fights municipality for compensation

An 85-year-old farmer has accused a Limpopo local municipality of refusing to compensate him for fire damages after municipal workers allegedly torched his farm while burning rubbish.

Harold Ramahala of Mohlaka Mosoma village in Bolobedu, near Modjadjiskloof, said four years ago refuse collectors burnt rubbish close to his 21-hectares vegetable farm and the fire spread to the farm and burnt an irrigation system.

"It has been years since the municipality admitted their wrongs and promised to compensate me for the loss. The incident happened in 2016 and since then no one wants to take the responsibility to replace my irrigation system and fence," he said.

Ramahala said he was struggling to start afresh and is afraid he might lose his land as he lies fallow.

"At the time they asked me to make a quotation for my loss and it came to R28,000 in total. Now farming equipment is expensive I can't afford it on my own," he said.