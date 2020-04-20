South Africa

WATCH | Addicts forced into sobriety during Covid-19 lockdown

By Staff reporter - 20 April 2020 - 13:59

When SA's lockdown took effect, homeless people around the country were rounded up and placed in shelters. Many of these people are drug addicts who were forced into sobriety.

The Solid Ground Church in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, is home to about 100 homeless people, and around half are addicts. 

Dr Mohammed Siddique Tayob started assisting the makeshift shelter's feeding programme. 

Tayob and a small group of volunteers are helping addicts with the distribution of methadone.

Methadone is a strong opioid commonly prescribed to lessen withdrawal symptoms for heroin addicts. 

With not all homeless people able to access care and treatment, the issue of addiction during the national lockdown remains a concern.

