SA Human Rights Commission steps in to help evicted Lawley residents

Residents whose homes were demolished during a dramatic eviction in Lawley can now have some hope after the SA Human Rights Commission intervened to help them get resettled.

On April 16, Red Ants demolished many houses and shacks in Lawley, leaving many people homeless. The demolition sparked a national outrage as the government’s regulation stated that no one is allowed to evict people during the lockdown.

The people lived in informal settlements called Kokotela and Lakeview in Lawley.

Buang Jones told Sowetan that the commission met with the city and the lawyers representing evicted people to find a solution.

“We agreed to embark on a process to verify personal circumstances and details of people who were residing in Lawley at the time of the demolitions and evictions. This process seeks to obtain the details of those whose houses or shacks were demolished. We are trying to see how the city can assist them. The city will also provide alternative accommodation to those who have been left destitute.