Social grant recipients want more money

Beneficiaries of social grants and homeless people living in shelters believe they should not have been excluded from the Covid-19 R350 relief grant as they are also facing serious financial strain.

On Monday, the government opened applications for the R350 grant to all people who are unemployed, have no income and do not receive any other funding from the state.

Nozwatu Dinana, 49, of Makause informal settlement in Germiston on the East Rand, is one of the people who wished she could also benefit.

"The grant money I received for the children was used to buy winter clothes for the children and it got finished. Now, I have to scramble to get something to eat for the family every single day," said Dinana.

She receives grants for two of her three children. She works as a domestic worker and her boss has asked her not to come to work until the end of the lockdown.

The government announced that for this month, R300 will be added to the child grant, bringing the total to R740 per child.