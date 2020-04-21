Unoccupied RDP houses vandalised in Daveyton
The RDP houses where more than 100 families were evicted in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, have been vandalised.
The houses, which have been unoccupied since the 123 families were chucked out of them onto the streets ahead of Good Friday, now have been left with broken windows and no doors.
The Ekurhuleni metro police evicted people who had illegally occupied the RDP houses since December after obtaining a court order a day into the lockdown.
The municipality insisted that the houses would be allocated to their rightful owners.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the city would not let the evicted families return to the unoccupied houses in Mayfield Ext.
"Our offer for alternative shelter remains and as is and when the people are interested, we are willing to accommodate them. As a city we remain determined to abide by the court order while remaining steadfast against any acts of lawlessness," said Gadebe.
He said the houses would not be given to individuals who took the decision to occupy them because they have approved housing subsidies and C forms.
Morena Podile, who was evicted, said he and his children was forced to go and rent a room.
Gabisile Madi, a single mother of three, said it's been very difficult and painful experience for her family.
"The police took our clothes and everything I ever owned in the house and no one wants to answer where our stuff went," she said.
"We don't have a place to stay or to sleep; it's been days now, we haven't bathed because everywhere we go they don't want to help us because of the lockdown."
Madi made an appeal to Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina to help them as they were homeless and stranded.
