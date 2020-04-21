Unoccupied RDP houses vandalised in Daveyton

The RDP houses where more than 100 families were evicted in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, have been vandalised.

The houses, which have been unoccupied since the 123 families were chucked out of them onto the streets ahead of Good Friday, now have been left with broken windows and no doors.

The Ekurhuleni metro police evicted people who had illegally occupied the RDP houses since December after obtaining a court order a day into the lockdown.

The municipality insisted that the houses would be allocated to their rightful owners.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the city would not let the evicted families return to the unoccupied houses in Mayfield Ext.

"Our offer for alternative shelter remains and as is and when the people are interested, we are willing to accommodate them. As a city we remain determined to abide by the court order while remaining steadfast against any acts of lawlessness," said Gadebe.