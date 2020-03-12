Petty politics by big parties override the rights of residents

Our politics is more about getting the spoils of office rather than giving the service necessitated by holding public office. You've just got to look at what's happening in the City of Tshwane.

The childishness and self-centredness of the DA, ANC and EFF councillors has rendered that municipality leaderless at a critical time when communities across the city are contending with a serious water crisis.

So preoccupied are councillors in that metro with palace politics that they are unperturbed by the deterioration of the quality of life on the ground.

Tshwane, the seat of the executive, and the administrative capital of the country, has become the talking point of open lines on talk radio as residents call in almost daily to vent the deplorable state of the city's administration.

The whole term of this council, since it started in 2016, has been about doing each other in. The agenda has not been about fulfilling the developmental mandate and objectives of local government as delineated in the country's constitution.

When the DA took over the metro, having secured the support of the EFF to form the executive, then mayor Solly Msimanga was intent on uncovering malfeasance on the part of the outgoing ANC.