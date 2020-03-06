South Africa

Taxi carrying school children crashes on R80 highway in Pretoria

06 March 2020
A taxi ferrying school children collided with a car on the R80 Mabopane highway in Pretoria on Friday morning.
Image: MacGlady1 via Twitter

Several school children were injured when a taxi collided with a car on the R80 Mabopane highway in Pretoria on Friday morning.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said 20 people, including several school children, were injured.

It was still unclear how many children were injured.

“When we arrived on the scene private ambulances had already transported 15 patients to various hospitals.

“When we were on the scene, another five patients were transported to hospitals. Three sustained minor injuries and two sustained moderate injuries.”

Mabaso said emergency services were still on the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.  

