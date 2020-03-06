Administrator ready to take over Tshwane

The collapsed Tshwane council meetings which caused the city to be placed under administration had a direct impact on service delivery. The city failed to pass budget adjustments and ratify the appointment of a city manager, among other things.

The failed council meetings would have dealt with salary increases for the city's employees, who are now left in the lurch. Without the city manager, Tshwane cannot approve urgent contracts like the relocation of flood relief victims.

These are some of the negative impacts that the political impasse in the municipality had on service delivery.

"The city manager's signature puts a lot of things in effect. In the absence of the city manager all the tenders that are supposed to work for the people of Tshwane cannot be processed," said a concerned senior councillor in Tshwane.

Premier David Makhura announced yesterday that the Gauteng provincial executive had taken a decision to dissolve the municipal council and place the embattled city under administration.