Gauteng ANC warns against 'it's our turn to eat' brigade ahead of 2021 polls

The Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) warned at its special meeting that the “phuma ngingene” — loosely translated as “my turn to eat” — tendency in party ranks should be avoided at all costs going into next year's local government elections.

This, it said, was paramount if deep divisions within the governing party were to be closed.

The ANC has become notorious for vicious internal fights among members when the process unfolds to select candidates to stand for local government elections.

That selection process is expected to reopen late this or early next year.

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said the special PEC meeting conceded there were “divisions within the rank and file of the organisation”.

Khawe said: “The upcoming local government elections should not be seen or used as “phuma ngingene”, thus deepening the divisions in the organisation.

“The ANC will henceforth be humbling itself and assures our communities that their wellbeing is more than just a concern to us.”

The meeting, said Khawe, also received a full report about the decision of the ANC-led government to dissolve the Tshwane municipal council.