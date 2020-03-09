Tshwane DA defies David Makhura

Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile has labelled Tshwane metro's move to elect a new mayor tomorrow as a "futile exercise".

This comes after the province announced last week that it has started steps to place the Tshwane metro under administration.

A special sitting has been called tomorrow to elect a new mayor, appoint an acting city manager and pass its adjusted budget.

This is despite Gauteng premier David Makhura and Maile announcing last week that the metro would be put under administration after it found itself without a mayor, a city manager and had not passed a budget after failing to have a council meeting since the year started.

All its meeting had to be abandoned after they had failed to quorate, mainly due to the ANC and the EFF walking out after disagreements with then speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Maile told Sowetan yesterday that the process to put Tshwane under administration was already under way.

"If the DA [in Tshwane] wants to meet, it's fine but it won't change our decision.

"We remain convinced that our decision is correct and will stand the test in court," Maile said.